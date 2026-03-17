Michael B. Jordan celebrates Oscar win with burger

17 March 2026 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Fresh off his Best Actor win at the Academy Awards, Michael B. Jordan marked the moment in true Hollywood fashion with a late-night stop at In-N-Out Burger, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The actor, who took home the award for his role in the vampire-blues film Sinners, was spotted still dressed in his sleek black red-carpet suit as he enjoyed a cheeseburger with his Oscar statuette placed proudly on the table. Smiling for fans and cameras, Jordan even signed paper hats for restaurant staff, turning the casual meal into a celebratory moment.

Photos suggest the star opted for In-N-Out’s famous “3x3” burger perhaps a well-earned indulgence after the long awards ceremony.

Despite the laid-back setting, the visit was anything but private, as crowds of photographers and excited fans gathered around the restaurant to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned Oscar winner.

Jordan joins a long list of Hollywood stars who have made post-Oscars fast food runs part of their tradition. Back in 2005, Hilary Swank celebrated her Best Actress win for Million Dollar Baby with a stop at Astro Burger, still wearing her evening gown.

Meanwhile, Julia Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis have also been seen grabbing In-N-Out after Oscars appearances in recent years.

The connection between Hollywood’s biggest night and the iconic burger chain runs deep. The annual afterparty hosted by Vanity Fair has reportedly served In-N-Out burgers since 1994, cementing the fast food staple as an unofficial Oscars-night tradition.

From red carpets to drive-thrus, Jordan’s celebratory stop highlights a beloved post-ceremony ritual—where even the biggest stars trade fine dining for comfort food after Hollywood’s most glamorous night.