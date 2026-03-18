Azerbaijan expands ties with ICESCO to strengthen cultural and educational ties [PHOTOS]

18 March 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its engagement with key international organizations to promote cultural and educational exchange.

As part of these efforts, the third session of the Azerbaijan National Commission for ICESCO took place at the organization's regional office in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was chaired by the Culture Minister and National Commission Chair Adil Karimli, who briefed participants on the agenda and underscored Azerbaijan's longstanding collaboration with ICESCO.

The meeting emphasized that developing relations with ICESCO is strategically important for Azerbaijan.

Such cooperation enhances the country's standing in the Islamic world, promotes its model of multiculturalism and tolerance, and strengthens the effectiveness of its humanitarian and cultural diplomacy internationally.

Minister Karimli highlighted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and with the support of First Vice-President and ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan–ICESCO cooperation has reached a new level. The Minister also noted the ongoing support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which has played a key role in implementing joint projects and plans to expand collaboration further in the coming years.

Secretary General of the National Commission and Head of the Ministry's International Cooperation Department, Farrukh Jumayev, presented a report on the Secretariat's activities, while Deputy Director of ICESCO's Baku Regional Office, Maryam Gafarzade, confirmed that the office is now fully operational thanks to essential support from the Ministry of Culture.

The session also included discussions of the National Commission's Action Plan for 2026–2028, with members providing feedback and recommendations.

The Head of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Member of Parliament Soltan Mammadov shared plans for future Foundation–ICESCO cooperation.

The meeting concluded with the launch of the National Commission's official website, further enhancing transparency and outreach in Azerbaijan's engagement with ICESCO.

Azerbaijan became a member of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since joining, the country has been actively engaged in safeguarding its Islamic cultural legacy.

Azerbaijan has also developed strong partnerships with several key institutions, such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

Moreover, Shusha has been named the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024" by ICESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).