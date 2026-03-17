Renewed Olympic medals for Azerbaijani athletes sent to Baku

17 March 2026 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which were later found to have deteriorated, have been replaced with new ones, AzerNEWS reports.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) informed the National Olympic Committee (NOC) about the replacement process.

It was noted that the silver medal of taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov and the bronze medal of Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov have already been replaced.

The new medals are expected to be delivered to the National Olympic Committee in Baku by March 20.

The Olympic medalists will be invited to the NOC for an official presentation ceremony, where the newly issued medals will be formally handed over to them.

Azerbaijan won a total of seven medals at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The national team secured two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, placing the country around the top 30 in the overall medal standings.

The Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov claimed gold in the 73 kg category, while Zelym Kotsoiev added another gold in the 100 kg division.

In taekwondo, Gashim Magomedov earned a silver medal in the 58 kg category. Another silver came from boxing, where Loren Alfonso Dominguez reached the final in the +92 kg weight class.

Wrestling, long considered a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's Olympic success, contributed three bronze medals.

Hasrat Jafarov secured bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling (67 kg), while Magomedkhan Magomedov and Giorgi Meshvildishvili added to the tally in freestyle categories.