17 March 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

For centuries, the fertile lands of Azerbaijan have been synonymous with abundance. During the Soviet era, Azerbaijan earned the prestigious, albeit informal, title of the "Empire’s Orchard. " From the high-altitude tea plantations of Lankaran to the sun-drenched tomato fields of Shamkir, Azerbaijani produce fed millions across the vast geography of the USSR. However, as the Soviet Union dissolved, so did the centralised supply chains, leaving the nation’s most resilient sector—agriculture—at a crossroads.

Today, Azerbaijan is not just reclaiming its historical title; it is rewriting the narrative. The agricultural sector, particularly fruit and vegetable production, has been the fastest to recover and evolve in the post-independence era. The numbers are staggering: over the last 30 years, fruit exports have surged by 366 times, while vegetable exports have increased 21-fold. Despite its relatively small landmass, Azerbaijan has secured a seat at the global table, ranking 2nd in persimmons, among the top five for hazelnuts, and the top eleven for tomato exports globally.

Despite these triumphs, a strategic vulnerability remains. For nearly 200 years, the Azerbaijani export machine has been geared almost exclusively toward the Russian Empire. This dependency is not accidental; it is rooted in shared history, established logistics, and deep-seated brand recognition. In the competitive world of perishables, where "time to market" is everything, the familiar path to Moscow is often the path of least resistance.

However, over-reliance on a single market is a double-edged sword. Geopolitical shifts, economic sanctions, or sudden changes in import regulations can jeopardize the livelihoods of thousands of Azerbaijani farmers. Recognizing this, both the government and private exporters have embarked on a mission to diversify. It is a monumental task—akin to turning a massive tanker at sea, but recent data from the State Statistical Committee suggests the tide is finally turning.

The export data for persimmons constitute a compelling case study for this transition. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 187,545 tons of persimmons valued at $144.2 million—a 27% increase in value compared to 2024. While Russia remains the primary buyer, accounting for roughly 85% of the volume, the growth in "non-traditional" markets is where the real story lies.

Particularly impressive is the expansion into Turkiye. While Turkiye is a global agricultural powerhouse known for exporting everything from soup to nuts, Azerbaijan managed to increase its persimmon exports there by eight times in a single year. Penetrating a market as competitive and self-sufficient as Turkiye is a massive endorsement of the quality and competitive pricing of Azerbaijani produce.

Furthermore, the resumption of exports to Syria, the first in 14 years, represents more than just a trade figure. Sending 17.83 tons of fruit to a nation in the midst of post-war reconstruction is a masterstroke of "economic diplomacy." Establishing a foothold in Syria now creates a gateway for other sectors of the Azerbaijani economy to enter as the country rebuilds.

The diversification of our export map, stretching from the traditional hubs of Belarus (+5 times growth) and Kazakhstan to the emerging markets of the Levant, proves that the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand is gaining international traction.

However, we need to be realistic. Transitioning away from a 200-year-old trade habit requires more than just high-quality fruit. It requires modernised logistics, such as cold chain infrastructure that can reach Europe or Southeast Asia without spoilage. Certification, through which to align our production with GlobalGAP and other international standards, to enter the EU and Middle Eastern supermarket chains. Or marketing that will help to move beyond being the "Empire's Garden" to being recognised as a premium global supplier.

The progress seen in the last year is not an endpoint, but a proof of concept. It confirms that while the Russian market will remain a vital partner due to proximity and history, Azerbaijan is no longer a "one-destination" exporter. By leveraging our unique climate and increasing our presence in markets like Turkiye and Syria, we are transforming our agricultural heritage into a modern, resilient, and truly global success story.