17 March 2026 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

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The night sky looks different now, especially, far from city lights. At first, the change is subtle. But if you watch closely, faint lines begin to move. Tiny, steady points glide across the darkness in perfect formation. Not stars—something artificial, something deliberately constructed, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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