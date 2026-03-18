Azerbaijan’s greenhouse decline hits tomato exports as prices climb

18 March 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

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A contraction in greenhouse farming across Azerbaijan is beginning to weigh on both production and exports, while pushing domestic prices higher, AzerNEWS reports. According to the latest data, Azerbaijan exported 22,310 tons of fresh tomatoes in the first two months of 2026, marking a slight decline compared to the same period last year. The drop reflects broader structural changes in the country’s greenhouse sector. The number of greenhouses has continued to fall. In 2025, a total of...

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