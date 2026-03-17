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Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Foreign and domestic travel boost Azerbaijan’s tourism sector despite slight drop

17 March 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)
Foreign and domestic travel boost Azerbaijan’s tourism sector despite slight drop
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
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In 2025, Azerbaijan’s reciprocal tourism services turnover reached $3.53 billion, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). Despite the slight decline, the tourism services sector remained in surplus, with exports valued at...

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