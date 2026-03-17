Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports reach $1.29B in early 2026 despite trade slowdown
In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan exported 4.381 billion cubic meters of natural gas, valued at $1.285 billion, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. Compared to the same period last year, the export value fell by...
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