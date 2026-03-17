Azerbaijan, South Korea step up ties as energy and security talks expand

17 March 2026 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Baek Juhyon, Special Representative of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, AzerNEWS reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the development prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, education, high technology, and other sectors. They emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations and intensifying mutual visits. The meeting also highlighted the significance of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments and regular political consultations between the foreign ministries. Officials noted with satisfaction that 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The discussion included Azerbaijan’s large-scale energy and transport projects, plans for exporting alternative energy, and cooperation with Central Asian countries, particularly within the C6 format. Both sides stressed the importance of enhancing interregional connections, transportation and logistics infrastructure, and deepening economic partnerships.

Minister Bayramov also briefed the delegation on the post-conflict situation in the region and ongoing reconstruction efforts in liberated areas. Regional and international security issues, including developments in the Middle East, were also discussed. South Korea expressed deep gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support in facilitating the evacuation of its citizens from Iran through Azerbaijani territory. Other issues of mutual interest were also addressed during the meeting.