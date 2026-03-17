Azerbaijan’s exports to Armenia exceed $4 million as trade ties expand

17 March 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported $4.22 million worth of goods to Armenia in February 2026, according to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Representing approximately 0.12% of Azerbaijan’s total exports marks continued trade activity between the two countries after a prolonged period of limited economic exchange. No imports from Armenia to Azerbaijan were recorded during the same period.

The latest monthly export data follows January figures showing Azerbaijan exported around $2.4 million in goods to Armenia, including petroleum products such as RON95 petrol and diesel fuel as part of renewed commercial shipments after transit restrictions were lifted.

Trade between Baku and Yerevan has gained momentum amid ongoing efforts to normalize economic relations following the peace process between the two countries. Leaders from both sides have exchanged lists of goods for potential trade and discussed expanding commercial ties, with Armenian officials projecting that bilateral trade could eventually reach hundreds of millions of dollars if cooperation continues to deepen.

In late February 2026, another delivery from Azerbaijan to Armenia included 39 rail tank cars carrying about 4,500 tonnes of diesel fuel, reflecting growing practical links in energy and transport logistics across the region.