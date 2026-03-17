Youth Library prepares materials for Year of Urban Planning and Architecture

17 March 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special calendar has been prepared for 2026 in order to promote the rich architectural heritage of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture, AzerNEWS reports.

This initiative was carried out at the Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library. The calendar has been posted on the library's official website.

The electronic calendar features extensive information and rich photographic materials showcasing the architectural gems of the country.

The main goal of preparing the calendar is to introduce Azerbaijan's architectural heritage, increase the younger generation’s interest in national and cultural values, and promote both ancient and modern architectural examples. Through this initiative, readers are provided with insights into the historical development of Azerbaijan’s architectural traditions, as well as achievements in this field.

The calendar also includes the full text of the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 22, 2025. It provides detailed information about the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, one of the magnificent monuments created by the prominent architect Ajami Nakhchivani. In addition, it highlights significant architectural landmarks such as the Khudaferin Bridge, the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, the Maiden Tower, the Ateshgah Temple, and the Shaki Khan Palace.

The material prepared by the library staff also features buildings that reflect the modern architectural image of Azerbaijan, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Flame Towers, and the White City project.

Furthermore, readers are given comprehensive information about the Shusha Fortress, regarded as an important example of the country's historical and cultural heritage, as well as the Victory Monument, which symbolizes the historic victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War.

This calendar, reflecting both Azerbaijan's rich architectural heritage and its modern urban planning achievements, serves not only as a valuable source of information for readers but also as a meaningful contribution to the promotion of national and cultural heritage.