Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta stuns audience in Baku [PHOTOS]

18 March 2026 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The renowned operetta "If Not That One, Then This One" by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli has been presented at the Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio in celebration of the Novruz holiday, AzerNEWS reports.

The operetta's plot revolves around the wealthy but aging merchant Meshadi Ibad, who is eager to marry the young Gulnaz. However, the girl loves another—Sarvar, a student. To prevent the unwanted marriage, Sarvar devises a clever plan that leaves the old suitor in a series of comic and awkward situations, allowing the young lovers to achieve happiness. With humor and satire, the work critiques outdated social customs, unequal marriages, and societal prejudices.

The production was conducted by Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva, directed by Honored Artist Khafiz Guliyev, with concertmasters Nushaba Isa, Roza Salimova, and Tofig Shikhiyev. The musical accompaniment featured People's Artist Elchin Gashimov on the tar, as well as Honored Artists Elnur Ahmadov and Elkhan Mansurov.

The stage brought to life vivid and memorable characters. People's Artist Azer Zeynalov portrayed Meshadi Ibad, while People's Artist Akram Poladov played Rustam-bay. Sema Hamzayeva made her debut as Gulnaz, and Atesh Garayev embodied Sarvar, with Honored Artist Gulustan Aliyeva as Sanam.

Other cast members included Honored Artist Alakpar Aliyev as Hasangulu-bay, Honored Artist Tural Aghayev as Rza-bay, Fakhmin Ahmadli as Hasan-bay, Honored Artist Jahangir Gurbanov as Gochu Asgar, Khalig Bekirov as Ambala, Sadig Malikov as Meshadi Gazanfar, and Orkhan Huseynov as Balaoglan. Honored Artist Elnur Zeynalov performed as the khanende (mugham singer).

Presented at a high professional level, the production delighted audiences with Uzeyir Hajibayli's rich music, inventive staging, and the cast's exceptional talent, offering an unforgettable evening.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.