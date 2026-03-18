International Mugham Center to host Novruz concert

18 March 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On March 19, International Mugham Center will host a concert dedicated to the Novruz holiday, AzerNEWS reports.

The Honored Collective, the Said Rustamov National Folk Instruments Orchestra, will delight the audience with its performance.

The concert will be conducted by Mustafa Ashurov, a Presidential award recipient.

The program will feature fresh, spring-themed works by Azerbaijani composers, as well as patriotic and love songs.

The musical evening will include examples from the classical composer heritage alongside arrangements of folk songs.

The main goal of the concert is to celebrate the arrival of Novruv, the national holiday through the language of music and to bring a festive mood to the audience.

Novruz is celebrated by millions of people worldwide including Azerbaijan, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and other countries.

The holiday was given the status of an official holiday in Azerbaijan by a presidential decree dated 13 March 1990.

In 2009, Novruz was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 March International Novruz Day a year later.