Oil and gas salaries nearly four times higher than non-oil sector

18 March 2026 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

As reported by AzerNEWS , this figure was reflected in the macroeconomic indicators of the country’s economic and social development for January-February 2026, published by the State Statistics Committee.

In January 2026, the average monthly nominal wage of salaried employees in Azerbaijan increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same period of 2025, reaching 1,103.8 manats.

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