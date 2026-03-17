Azercell showcases its strategic approach to gender inclusion at MWC 2026 [PHOTOS]

17 March 2026 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), once again, brought together leading players of the global communications and technology ecosystem in Barcelona, serving as a key platform for discussing industry trends, showcasing innovative solutions, and fostering international collaboration. Inclusive business practices and the digital well-being of younger generations were among the priority topics addressed during the congress.

Dilara Huseynova, Chief Human Resources Officer of Azercell, spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of fostering a more inclusive environment in the technology sector: “As one of the key enablers of Azerbaijan’s digital transformation, we clearly recognize our responsibility to create equal opportunities in ICT sector. Therefore, gender inclusivity remains one of the strategic priorities of our company.”

Ms. Huseynova presented Azercell’s comprehensive approach to developing the next generation of female ICT specialists from early career orientation to supporting professional growth and building leadership capabilities. “Particular emphasis is placed on fostering interest and engaging girls in technology from an early age, as well as creating favorable environment for their sustainable participation in the industry,” she noted.

During the discussions Ms. Huseynova also highlighted the company’s impactful social initiatives in this area. These included Azercell’s support for the national girls’ team participating in the International Informatics Olympiads and the “Uğur qızlarımızındır” (“Success for Girls”) initiative. Special interest of the audience was drawn to partnerships with non-governmental organizations implemented under the company’s social program, aimed at enhancing digital and entrepreneurial competencies among women.

Azercell Telecom is a member of the GSM Association (GSMA) and actively collaborates with the organization across a number of areas. The company participated in the pilot implementation of the EQUALS Gender Inclusivity Index - a global initiative designed to advance gender equality in the digital age. The index promotes more inclusive industry practices, challenges persistent stereotypes, and supports the development of a more equitable digital ecosystem.