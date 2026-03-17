Samsung shutters Galaxy Z TriFold despite strong fan interest

17 March 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics has officially ended sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold, its premium trifold smartphone, in South Korea, despite strong local demand, industry sources reported Tuesday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

The Galaxy Z TriFold, the company’s first trifold device, features two folding hinges and expands into a 10-inch display when fully unfolded. It launched in December and sold out on its very first day. The model, priced at 3.59 million won (about $2,400), was restocked over ten times in Korea, though shipment quantities remained limited.

Industry insiders said Samsung decided to halt domestic sales due to the device’s high production costs. The recent surge in global memory chip prices only intensified the challenge, making mass production economically unfeasible.

Some analysts noted that the Galaxy Z TriFold was likely designed more as a statement of Samsung’s technological prowess than as a mainstream product—demonstrating what the company can achieve with foldable display technology. Interestingly, some early users have praised the device’s ability to function almost like a mini tablet, blurring the line between smartphone and tablet in everyday use.

Sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold will continue in markets with remaining stock, including the United States and China, giving international fans a rare chance to experience Samsung’s ambitious new design.