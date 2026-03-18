Azerbaijan records robust non-oil export growth led by aluminium sector

18 March 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

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Exports of aluminum and related products from Azerbaijan recorded strong growth in the early months of 2026, reinforcing the country’s expanding non-oil sector, AzerNEWS reports. According to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, more than 12.6 thousand tons of aluminum and aluminum products worth...

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