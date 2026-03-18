NATO to deploy new Patriot system in Turkiye

18 March 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye’s NATO allies are set to deploy an additional Patriot air defense system to the country, reinforcing existing capabilities already in place in Malatya Province, AzerNEWS reports.

According to official statements, alongside national efforts to secure Turkish airspace and protect civilians, another Patriot system will be stationed in Adana. The deployment was coordinated through NATO structures in Ramstein and will complement the Spanish-operated Patriot system already active in the country.

The NATO alliance has previously deployed air defense systems in Turkiye to strengthen its southern flank, particularly in response to regional security risks. These systems are designed to intercept incoming missiles and aircraft, providing an additional layer of protection for both military and civilian infrastructure.

Interestingly, the Patriot system is one of the most widely used air defense platforms among NATO members and has been continuously upgraded since the Cold War. Modern versions are capable of detecting and intercepting ballistic missiles, making them a key component of missile defense strategies in high-risk regions.