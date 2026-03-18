Iran women’s team members return amid pressure claims over asylum case

18 March 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Five members of Iran women's national football team have returned to Iran after withdrawing their applications for asylum in Australia, in a case that has raised concerns among human rights groups, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

The players crossed back into Iran from Turkiye on Wednesday, after traveling via Malaysia and Oman. Images showed them wearing team tracksuits as they re-entered the country.

The group had initially sought humanitarian visas in Australia amid fears of possible repercussions after they remained silent during the national anthem at their opening match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Human rights activists allege the players may have faced pressure to abandon their asylum claims, including possible threats directed at their families.

Turkish media reported that the group arrived in the eastern city of Iğdır on Tuesday and were escorted by police to a hotel after passing through customs.

Three of the players have been identified by activists in the Iranian diaspora as Zahra Soltan Meshkehkar, Mona Hamoudi, and Zahra Sarbali. Iranian state media reported that team captain Zahra Ghanbari was also among those who reversed their decisions, while the fifth player has not been publicly named.

Two other players who were granted protection in Australia have reportedly remained in the country.

Concerns about the team’s safety intensified after footage aired on Iranian state television showed a presenter calling the players “traitors” for not singing the anthem during a match on 2 March, shortly after the outbreak of the 2026 Iran–Israel conflict. The team later sang the anthem in subsequent matches, prompting speculation they were instructed to do so by officials.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that five players who had sought to remain in Australia were moved to a secure location under police protection, where their humanitarian visa applications were approved. The visas would have allowed them to live, work, and study in the country.

However, Burke later acknowledged that authorities could not “remove the context” in which the players were making “incredibly difficult decisions,” after some chose to return home.

Iran’s sports ministry claimed the players’ return reflected “national spirit and patriotism,” while criticizing Australia’s government. Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-affiliated Tasnim news agency alleged the players had been subjected to “psychological warfare” and “propaganda” while abroad.