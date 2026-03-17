New AI solutions presented by Nvidia at yearly event

17 March 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia unveiled a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) innovations across graphics, computing infrastructure, and software at its annual GTC developer conference, which opened Monday in San Jose, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

One of the highlights was a new AI-powered graphics rendering technology called DLSS 5. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said the technology can significantly improve image realism while reducing the computational load on hardware.

According to Nvidia, DLSS 5 represents a major leap in visual fidelity for games. It combines traditional 3D rendering techniques with generative AI models that can predict and automatically fill in missing visual details. This allows GPUs to create richer, more lifelike images while maintaining high performance.

“Twenty-five years after NVIDIA invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again,” Huang said. “DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics—blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in realism while preserving creative control for artists.”

On the hardware side, Nvidia also announced plans to launch its next-generation AI computing system, Vera Rubin, later this year. The company stated that the system includes roughly 1.3 million components and could deliver up to ten times better performance per watt compared to its predecessor, the Grace Blackwell platform. Such improvements are especially important as data centers face rising energy demands from large-scale AI models.

In software, Nvidia introduced a new stack called NemoClaw, designed to support the development and deployment of AI agents on the OpenClaw platform. This reflects a broader industry trend toward autonomous AI systems capable of performing complex tasks with minimal human input.

Interestingly, experts note that Nvidia’s latest announcements highlight a shift in the industry: AI is no longer just enhancing graphics or computing—it is becoming deeply integrated into how digital worlds are created, simulated, and experienced in real time.