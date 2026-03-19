UK Parliament voices concern over drone attack on Nakhchivan, backs Azerbaijan
The Parliament of the United Kingdom has expressed concern over recent drone attacks targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, reaffirming support for the country and ongoing regional peace efforts, AzerNEWS reports.
According to reports, Bob Blackman, a member of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom and chairman of the Azerbaijan Group in Parliament, submitted a written question to the government regarding steps taken to support Azerbaijan following drone strikes launched from Iran.
In response, Stephen Doughty, Minister of State for Europe at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, stated that he had spoken with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on March 9, expressing the UK’s full solidarity with Azerbaijan.
Doughty condemned the drone attacks targeting Nakhchivan airport and surrounding areas, describing them as unacceptable and warning that such actions threaten Azerbaijan’s security and undermine regional stability.
He also emphasized that the United Kingdom supports ongoing efforts by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!