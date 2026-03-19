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Thursday, March 19, 2026

Azerbaijan inflation forecast cut to 5.2% for 2026, ING says

19 March 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan inflation forecast cut to 5.2% for 2026, ING says
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Inflation in Azerbaijan is projected to reach 5.2% in 2026 and ease to 4.6% in 2027, according to updated forecasts released by ING Group, AzerNEWS reports.

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