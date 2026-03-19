Azerbaijan boosts passenger car production as output rises from 2025 levels

19 March 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Passenger car production in Azerbaijan recorded strong growth in early 2026, building on last year’s overall performance in the sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, a total of 716 passenger cars were produced in January–February 2026, marking a 53.3% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

As of February 1, the stock of finished vehicles stood at 215 units, reflecting stable inventory levels amid rising output.

For the full year 2025, Azerbaijan produced approximately 3,500–3,600 passenger cars, indicating that the strong start to 2026 could signal further expansion in domestic automotive manufacturing.