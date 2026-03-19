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Thursday, March 19, 2026

Gas prices surge following strikes at Qatar hub

19 March 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)
Gas prices surge following strikes at Qatar hub

Oil and gas prices surged sharply after new strikes targeted energy infrastructure in the Middle East, including Qatar’s main gas facility, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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