Iran war fuels global energy crisis as China faces pressure

19 March 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has long prepared for the possibility of a Gulf oil supply shock—but disruptions linked to the Iran conflict are now putting that resilience to the test, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Energy shipments from the Middle East have largely stalled after Iran threatened to target vessels passing through a critical global shipping route in response to US-Israeli strikes. This route is a vital artery for global energy trade, so any disruption quickly sends shockwaves across international markets.

The blockade has triggered a global oil shortage, hitting Asian economies that rely heavily on Gulf supplies particularly hard. The Philippines has introduced four-day work weeks to conserve fuel, while Indonesia is trying to manage reserves that could last only a few weeks under current conditions.

China, the world’s largest importer of oil, is also feeling the pressure. However, it is in a stronger position than many of its regional neighbors thanks to years of strategic planning.

Beijing has invested heavily in diversifying its energy sources, building large strategic petroleum reserves, and securing long-term supply agreements with countries beyond the Middle East, including Russia. These steps are designed to reduce vulnerability to sudden supply disruptions.

Interestingly, China has also expanded its infrastructure and presence along key trade routes as part of its broader energy security strategy—showing that access to energy today is as much about geopolitics as it is about economics.

Still, analysts warn that even these preparations may only soften—not fully offset—the impact of a prolonged disruption, especially if tensions continue to escalate and global competition for energy intensifies.