Bilal Erdoğan calls for unity and regional responsibility at Darülaceze iftar

19 March 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Darülaceze Board Member Bilal Erdoğan attended an iftar program organized by the institution, where he drew attention to ongoing conflicts in the region.

Emphasizing that Türkiye cannot afford to remain indifferent to developments in neighboring countries, Erdoğan stated: “With our strength and our compassion, Türkiye must become stronger for the well-being and security of all countries in this region.”

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye continues to stand on the side of peace in multiple ongoing conflicts. “Today, in the Russia-Ukraine War, in the genocide in Gaza, and in the ongoing war in Iran in the region, Türkiye is striving to stand for peace. At the same time, it is working to heal the wounds of those affected and victimized by these wars, and to sustain the spirit of compassion embodied by Darülaceze,” he said.

Speaking at the iftar program held at the Darülaceze Presidency, Erdoğan also reminded attendees that the following day would mark the final iftar of Ramadan.

Drawing attention to the wars continuing during Ramadan, Erdoğan said: “As if one war and one genocide in our region were not enough, we are now witnessing a new war in Iran involving Israel and the United States. For 50 years, our country has been tested by instability in its region, and we have been directly affected by all of it. In the 1970s, there was the oil crisis — we were affected. In the 1980s, the Iran-Iraq War — we were affected. In the 1990s, the United States entered the Gulf — we were affected. In the 2000s, there were troubles again in Iraq and a civil war in Syria — we were affected. To our north, the Ukraine-Russia war — we have been and continue to be affected.”

“We draw the following lesson,” he continued. “As a society, we must continue to remain an island of stability in this region. We are strong as a nation; we must strengthen our unity. However, we must also acknowledge that we have a responsibility to help establish order in our region.”

Reiterating that Türkiye cannot adopt a “what does it matter to us” approach toward developments in neighboring states, Erdoğan said: “With our strength and compassion, Türkiye must become stronger, more united, and more cohesive for the well-being of all countries in the region. I would especially like to emphasize that we are in need of this.”

For her part, Esra Ceceli Islam, President of Darülaceze, stated that the institution’s care services, which uphold human dignity, are rooted in a culture of solidarity in which people mobilize their resources for one another.

She noted that Darülaceze has operated for 130 years without burdening the state budget, sustained solely through donations from generous benefactors. “We are fully aware of our responsibility to preserve the spirit of this legacy of compassion entrusted to us and to carry it into the future in a stronger and more modern form,” she said.

Following the speeches, Bilal Erdoğan, Esra Ceceli Islam, and Mustafa Varank—Chair of the Grand National Assembly’s Industry, Trade, Energy, Natural Resources, Information and Technology Commission and an AK Party deputy for Bursa—visited Darülaceze residents and presented them with gifts.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Erdoğan stated that Darülaceze was founded in 1895 by Abdulhamid II and was built with contributions from citizens of the time, allowing it to endure to the present day.

He described Darülaceze as one of the world’s key pillars of compassion, representing the civilization of mercy at the heart of Istanbul.

Erdoğan noted that wars were ongoing around the world when Darülaceze was established and that Sultan Abdulhamid II had the institution built for those forced to migrate due to conflict. “That tradition continues today,” he said, reiterating Türkiye’s efforts to stand for peace while assisting those affected by war.

Highlighting the critical importance of the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he concluded: “Today, because we have our President, we feel safer and more secure. Thanks to his leadership, Türkiye can raise its voice for peace, justice, and fairness in the face of wars and injustices in our region and across the world.”

“While the United Nations system remains insufficient to end these conflicts, our President’s call that ‘the world is bigger than five’ and his assertion that ‘a more just world is possible’ keep our hopes alive. If we speak of the ‘Century of Türkiye,’ it must also mean a Türkiye that ensures peace and stability in its region. As we continue to work toward this goal, this remarkable institution reminds us of that hope.”

The program was attended by numerous prominent figures, including Davut Gul, Sadettin Saran, Dursun Ozbek, Serdal Adali, Taha Akgul, Acun Ilicali, footballers Mert Gunok, Caglar Soyuncu, Kerem Akturkoglu, Ismail Yuksek, Orkun Kokcu, national athletes Zehra Gunes, Buse Naz Cakiroglu, Mete Gazoz, Riza Kayaalp, as well as actors Hulya Avsar, Gurkan Uygun, Ozgur Ozan, and singers Resul Dindar and Sinan Akcil, among other guests.