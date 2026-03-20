Israel strikes military camps in southern Syria
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had struck Syrian military camps in southern Syria, targeting headquarters and weaponry of the Syrian army, AzerNEWS reports.
"This was in response to the events yesterday, in which Druze civilians were attacked in the Sweida area," the IDF stated, adding that it will "not allow harm to the Druze in Syria and will continue to act to protect them."
The Druze militia said in a statement circulated on social media that nine people were killed in a drone and rocket attack in the Sweida area.
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