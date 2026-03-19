Turkiye achieves milestone with Gökbey helicopter certification

19 March 2026 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

At the certification ceremony of the T625 Gökbey helicopter, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that after a decade of rigorous development, the aircraft has officially received its Type Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. He emphasized that Gökbey was developed in full compliance with international standards, calling the achievement not only a technical success but also a symbol of national independence.

“For years, our country was dependent on foreign approvals. Today, we have proven that Turkiye can certify its own helicopter under its own standards and gain global recognition. This is another great victory,” Uraloğlu declared.

With this certification, Turkiye has joined a select group of nations capable of managing aircraft certification entirely through a digital, nationally developed platform. The ceremony was held at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, marking a historic step in Turkish aviation.

Uraloğlu highlighted that regional conflicts and embargoes in recent years have underscored the necessity of producing indigenous technology. He stressed that domestic production is vital for national security, economic independence, and the future of the country.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, Turkiye has transformed into a global producer and exporter of high‑tech products across defense, machinery, medical devices, transportation, electronics, and communications.

The minister recalled milestones such as: Bayraktar TB2, Akıncı, and Kızılelma drones reshaping global defense balances.

The MİLGEM project and TCG Anadolu, the world’s first drone carrier.

TOGG, Turkiye’s first domestically produced electric car.

TÜRKSAT 6A satellite, strengthening Turkiye’s presence in space.

National electric trains, driverless metros, and suburban rail systems.

“These successes are written with the determination of our people, the unwavering support of the state, and the sweat of our engineers,” Uraloğlu said, framing them as symbols of national confidence and belief in a brighter future.

The minister traced the journey of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), which began in 1973 in modest facilities and now operates in vast complexes producing world‑class projects from KAAN to HÜRJET, ANKA to ATAK‑2.

The T625 Gökbey, initially designed for civilian use, underwent more than 600 technical meetings, 180 certification tests, 18,000 flight test points, and 800 compliance documents before earning its certificate. Verification flights in February confirmed full compliance with CS‑29 and other international standards.

The process was conducted entirely digitally through the KDM‑ERP Certification Module, ensuring transparency and evidence‑based validation.

“With this certificate, Turkiye has joined the ranks of nations like the U.S., EU, Canada, and Brazil in certifying civil rotorcraft independently. This is not just a technical achievement—it is a manifesto of technological sovereignty and national will,” Uraloğlu stated.

He added that Gökbey will serve in civilian aviation, healthcare, firefighting, and general utility missions, standing as a national pride and a tribute to the memory of fallen heroes.

Addressing Defense Industry President Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, Uraloğlu noted that the technologies developed for aviation serve as role models across industries, from smart transportation systems to national rail projects. “You did not just build a helicopter—you created technologies that strengthen every sector of our country,” he said.