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Friday, March 20, 2026

Azerbaijan–Iran trade jumps as imports surge despite export dip

20 March 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan–Iran trade jumps as imports surge despite export dip
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran increased in the first two months of 2026, driven largely by rising imports, AzerNEWS reports.

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