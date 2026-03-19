Saudi Aramco refinery hit by drone attack amid Iran tensions

19 March 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A major oil refinery operated by Saudi Aramco has come under attack in Saudi Arabia, raising fresh concerns over regional stability and global energy security, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The SAMREF refinery, located in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, was targeted by drones and ballistic missiles, according to international media reports. The facility is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil.

Saudi Aramco stated that the impact of the attack was minimal, with no significant disruption reported.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had warned of potential strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, urging evacuations at key sites, including the SAMREF refinery.

The attack comes amid escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran following failed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Since February 28, the United States and Israel have carried out airstrikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran targeting Israel and U.S. military bases across the region.

The initial wave of strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts appointed his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s third Supreme Leader.

Further casualties from the airstrikes included top military and political officials such as Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour, senior advisor Ali Shamkhani, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani.

Between March 1 and 5, the conflict expanded across multiple countries in the Middle East, heightening risks to critical energy infrastructure and maritime routes.

The situation has significantly impacted global oil markets. Rising security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have driven oil prices sharply higher, while several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region amid growing uncertainty.