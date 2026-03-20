Kazakhstan obtains key expert reports in AZAL plane crash investigation

20 March 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kazakhstan has received all necessary expert assessments from manufacturers required for the technical investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told journalists, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Bozumbayev, the investigation is ongoing, and data from GPS trackers, navigation systems, as well as all relevant technical analyses provided by the aircraft manufacturer, have already been collected. These findings are currently being consolidated and will be reviewed in coordination with members of the investigative commission.

He noted that the process of preparing the final conclusions is underway in collaboration with commission members. The commission includes experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, alongside representatives from the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Bozumbayev emphasized that, in accordance with international standards, Kazakhstan is expected to present the final results of the technical investigation within the next few months.

The crash occurred on December 25, 2024, when an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines under flight number J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, went down near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan. The aircraft, registered under tail number 4K-AZ65, was on a scheduled flight at the time of the incident.

The accident claimed the lives of 38 people, including two pilots, a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers. However, due to the professionalism, courage, and decisive actions of the flight crew, the aircraft managed to perform an emergency landing, saving the lives of 29 individuals.

Kazakh authorities launched immediate rescue operations upon receiving information about the anticipated emergency landing. Survivors were evacuated promptly and provided with medical assistance.