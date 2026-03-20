20 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

If Finland were ever to face aggression from Russia, Janne Ahtoniemi would know exactly what to do, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

He would act immediately—though not in the way one might expect.

At first glance, you might assume Ahtoniemi is a soldier in the Finnish army. In reality, his preparedness comes from his role at the nationwide supermarket chain S Group.

In the event of an invasion or another major crisis—such as a large-scale cyberattack—S Group has a detailed contingency plan to support the country. Its key responsibility would be to ensure that Finland’s population of around 5.6 million continues to have access to food and essential goods, even under extreme conditions.

Other major companies across Finland that are considered part of the country’s critical infrastructure—including defense firms, transport operators, and cybersecurity companies—also maintain comprehensive emergency plans. These are designed to keep society functioning during crises caused by military conflict, cyber threats, or natural disasters.

What makes Finland particularly unique is its “total defense” approach, where not only the military but also private businesses and civilians play an active role in national preparedness. Regular drills, strategic reserves, and close cooperation between the government and industry help ensure the country can respond quickly and effectively.

Interestingly, this means that everyday systems—like supermarket logistics and supply chains—can become a crucial line of defense, highlighting how modern security extends far beyond the battlefield.