Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Georgia decline slightly in January

20 March 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

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In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 290.1 million cubic meters of natural gas to Georgia, valued at 33.446 million U.S. dollars, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

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