Orban: No aid for Ukraine until oil is released

19 March 2026 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated on Thursday his stance that Budapest will hold a lock on the European Union's assistance to Ukraine until that country ends its blockade on the transfer of Russian oil through its territory, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to the press before a European Council meeting, Orban accused Brussels of siding with Ukraine rather than with Hungary, its member.

He noted that, thus, "we have to break this oil blockade on our own." "Today's meeting is about the threat of a global economic crisis, which could affect Europe the most, and we need to show how to prevent it. Hungary has its own national tools, but we also need a European solution," he underscored.

Previously, Hungary halted diesel deliveries to Ukraine and blocked the EU's €90 billion loan to the conflict-hit country in response to the pause in oil transfer through the Druzhba pipeline.