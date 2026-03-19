Azerbaijan exports $33.5M worth of gas to Syria as energy cooperation expands

19 March 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported 100.266 million cubic meters of natural gas to the Syrian Arab Republic in January 2026, valued at $33.504 million, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. Following the agreement, all technical preparations for gas transportation were completed, and exports of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Turkiye officially began on August 2, 2025. In the initial phase, annual exports are expected to reach...

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