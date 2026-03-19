Turkiye deploys additional patriot system in Adana amid regional tensions

19 March 2026 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The Ministry of National Defense has announced the deployment of an additional Patriot air defense system to Adana, reinforcing existing defenses in the region. The move was disclosed by Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, Press and Public Relations Advisor and Spokesperson of the Ministry, during a briefing at the 10th Main Jet Base Command in İncirlik.

Addressing the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, Aktürk revealed that on March 13, a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace but was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense elements stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Contacts with the relevant country continue to clarify all aspects of the incident. All necessary measures are being taken decisively against any threat to our national security, and developments in our region are being closely and carefully monitored,” Aktürk stated.

He emphasized that alongside national measures to secure Turkish airspace, additional precautions are being implemented. “In addition to the Spanish Patriot system already stationed in Adana, another Patriot system assigned by Allied Air Command in Ramstein, Germany, is being deployed,” he said.

Following the briefing, ministry officials responded to questions regarding security in the Strait of Hormuz. They stressed that the strait is of strategic importance for global energy supply and international maritime trade.

The statement underscored: “Preserving freedom of navigation and preventing escalation in the region are of great importance. Turkiye evaluates developments from the perspective of regional peace and stability, reiterating its call for restraint and adherence to international law.”

On questions concerning NOTAMs in the Eastern Mediterranean and the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the ministry declared:

“The Greek Cypriot Administration occasionally raises such issues to create jurisdictional confusion and disregard the rights of the TRNC. The counter‑NOTAM issued by the TRNC invalidates the one published by the Greek Cypriot side, which is null and void. Moreover, the Greek Cypriot Administration has turned Cyprus into a target by allowing arms buildup and foreign military presence on the island. As a guarantor state, Turkiye will continue to take additional measures to ensure the security of not only the TRNC but the entire island. Our determination to safeguard the rights and interests of the TRNC is absolute.”

The Patriot air defense system is a versatile platform designed to provide effective protection on modern battlefields. It is widely used across the world against ballistic missiles and other aerial threats. While İncirlik currently hosts PAC‑2 systems, the newly deployed battery is assessed to be PAC‑3, which offers enhanced interception capabilities against ballistic missiles.

Journalists from Yeni Şafak observed the deployment process on site.

İncirlik Air Base remains under Turkish sovereignty, with all activities conducted under the permission, supervision, and regulations of Turkish authorities. The facilities and surrounding infrastructure are owned by Turkiye, and operations are coordinated by Turkish officials.

Security and order within the base are maintained by the Turkish Armed Forces. The base hosts refueling operations, fighter jets, utility helicopters, and UAVs, and is used within NATO missions and bilateral agreements. It also supports UN Security Council‑mandated operations. Military personnel from the U.S., Spain, Poland, and Qatar are stationed there, with all foreign activities carried out under Turkish oversight.