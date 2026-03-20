Azerbaijan cashes in on oil spike as war rattles markets worldwide
Today, Azerbaijan’s oil exports reached a striking milestone: prices surged to $123 per barrel, propelled by the geopolitical tremors of the Iran–US–Israel war. This sudden escalation in energy markets has placed Azerbaijan at the center of a global economic storm, where the interplay of war, monetary policy, and commodity dependence creates both opportunities and risks. While the headlines focus on the conflict itself, the deeper story lies in how Azerbaijan can harness this moment of elevated oil revenues while navigating the tightening grip of global financial conditions.
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