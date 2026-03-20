First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on occasion of Ramadan holiday

20 March 2026 09:01 (UTC+04:00)

According to AzerNEWS , the post reads: “I congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people and Muslims around the world on the holy Ramadan holiday! May Allah accept your prayers and fasting, grant everyone health and happiness, and bestow peace and tranquility upon our world!”

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

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