Thousands gather at Tazapir Mosque for Eid Prayer in Baku [PHOTOS]

20 March 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Worshippers gathered in large numbers at Tazapir Mosque to perform the Eid prayer, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

AzerNEWS reports that the prayer was led by Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, who served as the imam during the ceremony.

It was also noted that the Eid prayer at Ajdarbey Mosque was held earlier in the morning at 08:00.

Thousands of believers flocked to mosques across the city, offering prayers, seeking forgiveness, and expressing gratitude. The atmosphere was marked by a sense of unity and spiritual reflection as worshippers observed one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

Following the prayers, congregants exchanged warm greetings, congratulating one another on the holiday and celebrating the spirit of Eid together.