Russia: US, Israel may drag Caspian region into Iran war

20 March 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned on Friday that the United States and Israel's actions could drag the Caspian countries into the Iran war after an attack on Iran's port city of Bandar Anzali on the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Caspian Sea has always been perceived by the countries of the region and the international community as a safe space for peace and cooperation. The reckless and irresponsible actions of the aggressors pose the risk of drawing the Caspian states into military conflict," Zakharova said at a press briefing, accusing the US and Israel of seeking further escalation of the conflict.

Furthermore, the spokeswoman stressed that the targeted Iranian port is largely used for trade between Moscow and Tehran, emphasizing that the attack directly affected Russian interests.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed carrying out airstrikes in northern Iran, marking what it described as its first operation against Iranian forces in the Caspian Sea.

Israeli officials said the Israeli Air Force targeted Iranian Navy vessels near the port city of Bandar Anzali.

The military stated that the strikes were conducted based on intelligence provided by its Naval Intelligence Unit and the Military Intelligence Directorate.

The IDF noted that this represents the first time Israeli forces have struck Iranian military assets in the Caspian Sea region.

Iranian opposition media reported explosions in the port city of Bandar Anzali, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) from Tehran. The city is home to one of Iran’s naval headquarters, which was also reportedly struck in the attack. Axios reported that the strike targeted “more than five vessels.”