Equinor pays $2m in taxes to azerbaijan over BTC pipeline operations

20 March 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Norwegian energy company Equinor paid $2 million in taxes to the government of Azerbaijan in 2025 in connection with its involvement in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), AzerNEWS reports.

According to the company, the payment was made through its subsidiary, Equinor BTC Caspian AS.

The development comes after a major shift in asset ownership. At the end of 2023, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) acquired Equinor’s stakes in key Azerbaijani energy projects, including the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, the Karabakh field, and the BTC pipeline.

Prior to the deal, Equinor held 7.27% in ACG, 8.71% in BTC, and 50% in the Karabakh field, while SOCAR owned 25% stakes in both ACG and BTC, and 50% in Karabakh.

Equinor operates in more than 20 countries and employs around 25,000 people globally. The company’s portfolio spans oil and gas exploration and production, as well as renewable energy and low-carbon solutions, making it one of the key offshore operators and energy suppliers to Europe.