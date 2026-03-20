Equinor pays $2m in taxes to azerbaijan over BTC pipeline operations
Norwegian energy company Equinor paid $2 million in taxes to the government of Azerbaijan in 2025 in connection with its involvement in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), AzerNEWS reports.
According to the company, the payment was made through its subsidiary, Equinor BTC Caspian AS.
The development comes after a major shift in asset ownership. At the end of 2023, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) acquired Equinor’s stakes in key Azerbaijani energy projects, including the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, the Karabakh field, and the BTC pipeline.
Prior to the deal, Equinor held 7.27% in ACG, 8.71% in BTC, and 50% in the Karabakh field, while SOCAR owned 25% stakes in both ACG and BTC, and 50% in Karabakh.
Equinor operates in more than 20 countries and employs around 25,000 people globally. The company’s portfolio spans oil and gas exploration and production, as well as renewable energy and low-carbon solutions, making it one of the key offshore operators and energy suppliers to Europe.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!