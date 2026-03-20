Sony & Pop Mart are making Labubu movie

20 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

British director Paul King is planning to make a film about the toy monster Labubu, which became popular among children around the world a few years ago, AzerNEWS reports.

The film will combine live-action footage with animated elements and is being developed in collaboration between the Chinese toy company Pop Mart and the studio Sony Pictures. The screenplay will be written by Steven Levinson.

King’s filmography already includes projects such as the comedy series The Mighty Boosh, films about Paddington Bear, and the musical Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. His work is known for its distinctive visual style, gentle humor, and strong sense of whimsy—qualities that make him a great fit for bringing a character like Labubu to life.

Interestingly, Labubu is part of a wider designer toy universe with multiple characters, giving the filmmakers plenty of creative freedom and even the potential to launch a new film franchise.