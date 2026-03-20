Takaichi calls Trump 'best buddy' to realize US-Japan goals

20 March 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi praised United States President Donald Trump during remarks in Washington, saying the two leaders are "best buddies" committed to advancing shared goals, AzerNEWS reports.

"A stronger Japan and a stronger America, a more prosperous Japan and a more prosperous America. I am very confident that Donald [Trump] and I are the best buddies to realize this shared goal," Takaichi said.

She also repeated a phrase once delivered by Japan's late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declaring "Japan is back." Takaichi also drew laughter when she wished Trump and Melania's son Barron a happy birthday tomorrow and linked his appearance to his parents.