Azerbaijan expands green energy ambitions with telecom sector solar integration [EXCLUSIVE]

19 March 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Although the oil and gas sector continues to dominate Azerbaijan’s export structure, the country’s energy diversification agenda is advancing at a notable pace. A number of green energy projects are currently in the design and technical implementation stages, and their full realization is expected to position Azerbaijan as a net exporter of renewable energy. Strategic targets indicate that renewable energy capacity could reach 6-8 gigawatts by 2032, with a significant share allocated for export markets. This trajectory reflects a shift in the energy mix, as well as an emerging role for Azerbaijan within regional green energy corridors. The commissioning of one of the region’s largest wind power plants, with a capacity of 240 megawatts, alongside a previously launched 230 megawatt solar power plant, underscores the growing momentum in this direction. These initiatives are already contributing to an increased share of renewables in the national energy balance and signal a gradual structural transformation.

The application of green energy extends across multiple sectors, from traditional industries to high-growth areas such as communications, artificial intelligence, and data centers. This cross-sectoral relevance is particularly important, as digital infrastructure is inherently energy-intensive and increasingly central to economic development. In line with these priorities, both public institutions and private sector actors are intensifying efforts to integrate renewable energy solutions into their operations. Notably, the telecommunications sector has begun to adopt solar energy systems as part of its sustainability strategy.

In this context, Aztelecom LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, has initiated a new phase aimed at enhancing the resilience of telecommunications infrastructure through alternative energy integration. For the first time, the company has deployed solar energy systems at GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) OLT (Optical Line Terminal) stations located in the villages of Garasaggal and Mollakend in the Kurdamir region. This development represents a practical step toward decarbonizing critical digital infrastructure while also addressing operational vulnerabilities related to energy supply.

Within the scope of the project, 5 kW solar energy systems have been installed at both stations. The OLT station in Garasaggal is supported by solar panels integrated with two groups of 12V/100A AGM batteries, while the station in Mollakend utilizes a 5 kW solar system equipped with four 48V/50A lithium batteries. All stages of planning, construction, and commissioning have been successfully completed, indicating both technical feasibility and replicability.

Further information obtained by AzerNEWS from Aztelecom LLC, a company under AZCON Holding, suggests that this pilot initiative is intended to be scaled. The successful implementation in the Kurdamir region has paved the way for expansion into other regions, with a particular focus on the liberated territories. This scaling strategy is analytically significant, as it demonstrates how pilot projects can serve as testing grounds for broader infrastructure transformation, reducing both financial and operational risks in subsequent phases.

The company has emphasized that the deployment of alternative energy solutions is a strategic priority in the development of a modern and sustainable telecommunications network in these territories. Plans are underway to install similar solar systems in telecommunications facilities across the Karabakh region. This approach aligns infrastructure development with sustainability objectives from the outset, avoiding the need for costly retrofitting in the future.

Importantly, the installed 5 kW solar systems are capable of fully meeting the energy demands of the OLT stations. To ensure operational continuity during power outages, battery storage systems have been integrated into the design. As a result, the stations can maintain stable operations for approximately 24 hours without external power supply. From an analytical perspective, this enhances network reliability, particularly in remote or underdeveloped areas where grid stability may be limited, thereby strengthening overall service resilience.

The economic and environmental implications of these solutions are also noteworthy. Preliminary estimates indicate that the adoption of solar energy systems can reduce operating costs by approximately 30-40 percent and lower carbon emissions by 40-60 percent. These figures highlight a dual benefit: improved cost efficiency and a measurable contribution to climate objectives. In the broader context of the communications sector, such gains are particularly relevant, as energy expenditures constitute a significant share of operational costs.

Overall, the transition to green energy in Azerbaijan represents a complex but necessary process. The implementation of pilot projects such as this demonstrates a pragmatic and phased approach to transformation. Given the country’s historical reliance on hydrocarbon resources, a systematic and sector-wide transition is essential to ensure long-term sustainability. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s favorable natural conditions for renewable energy generation provide a strong foundation for this shift. Effective utilization of these resources, combined with continued investment and policy support, will be critical in advancing toward a more sustainable and resilient economic model.