Baku and Tashkent discuss regional security in phone call

20 March 2026 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On March 20, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Baxtiyor Saidov, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the discussion focused on cooperation stemming from the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the security situation in the Middle East.

Both ministers expressed deep concern over the rising regional tensions, emphasizing that any military escalation poses serious threats not only to regional security but also to global stability. They highlighted the importance of strengthening efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

In addition, the ministers exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and the Novruz holiday, wishing for the further strengthening of unity and cooperation between their peoples and countries.

The conversation also covered other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, fostering dialogue on areas where Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can enhance collaboration.