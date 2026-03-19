Energy markets shaken as Iran-Qatar strikes target key global gas hubs

19 March 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Recent strikes on critical energy infrastructure in Iran and Qatar mark one of the most serious escalations since the conflict began, raising alarm across global energy markets, AzerNEWS reports, foreign media.

The attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing complex, has had immediate economic repercussions. Qatar’s state-owned QatarEnergy reported “extensive damage,” with the shutdown of facilities triggering a sharp spike in energy prices and a simultaneous drop in global markets.

Across the Gulf, Iran’s South Pars gas field, one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world, has also come into focus as tensions intensify. The site has become a potential flashpoint following warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to “entirely” destroy the field if Iranian attacks on Qatar continue.

Despite the strong rhetoric, Trump also indicated a degree of restraint, stating that Israel would refrain from targeting South Pars as long as Iran avoids further strikes on Qatar. The statement underscores growing recognition of the strategic importance of these energy hubs.

Analysts warn that any prolonged disruption to facilities like Ras Laffan or South Pars could have far-reaching consequences, not only for regional stability but also for global energy supply and pricing, given their central role in meeting international gas demand.