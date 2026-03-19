Submissions now open for art exhibition "Colors of Spring"

19 March 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Submissions are now open for the art exhibition "Colors of Spring" (Baharın rəngləri), held under the motto: "Stay in Touch with Nature – Capture Its Charm," AzerNEWS reports.

The project aims to inspire the younger generation to connect with nature, appreciate its beauty throughout the seasons, and cultivate a responsible attitude toward the environment,

The exhibition invites landscape artworks reflecting spring themes. Suggested directions include the mood of spring, surrounding spring landscapes, the awakening of nature, imaginative spring scenes, as well as the flora and fauna of the season.

The submission deadline is April 7, 2026. Applications should be sent to [email protected].

Participants must provide a photograph of their work, along with the title, dimensions, technique, date of birth, contact details, and full name. Incomplete submissions will not be considered.

The exhibition is open to artists aged 8 to 21, with a maximum artwork size of 30×40 cm. Participation is free. Following the selection process, 100 works will be displayed in the exhibition, and 30 pieces will be showcased for three weeks at the Khatai Children's Art Gallery.

Organizers emphasize that submissions should be original works reflecting the participants' personal feelings, thoughts, and unique artistic vision. Selected artists will receive certificates of recognition.

The project is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art Gallery, and Khatai Arts Center, with support from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai Executive Power, and the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

For more information: +994 51 310 74 01 (phone/WhatsApp).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.