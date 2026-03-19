Spectacular premiere of Verd's 'Aida' at Heydar Aliyev Palace [PHOTOS]

19 March 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted a stunning premiere of one of the jewels of the global operatic repertoire—"Aida" by the legendary Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, featuring brand-new sets and costumes, AzerNEWS reports.

A highlight of the evening was the performance of the role of Radames by world-renowned tenor and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov.

One of the opera's key roles, Amneris, was performed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva.

Amneris, the daughter of the Pharaoh of Egypt, is a powerful and commanding woman deeply in love with Radames. Her character embodies the central dramatic conflict of the opera—a love triangle between Amneris, Aida, and Radames. While Aida represents love and self-sacrifice, Amneris conveys strength, authority, jealousy, and inner turmoil.

In an interview with Trend Life, Fidan Hajiyeva shared that Amneris is her favorite role, yet one of the most challenging. She emphasized that for an opera singer, mastering the voice is only part of the work; truly inhabiting the character is essential to convey the depth of emotion to the audience.

"This role is considered one of the most difficult for a mezzo-soprano because it requires not only a powerful voice but also deep emotional immersion and dramatic skill. Verdi's music is full of drama, grandeur, and beauty, and the character of Amneris shines especially in Act IV during the trial scene, where the singer must demonstrate the full range of her vocal and dramatic abilities. This is the opera's climactic moment! The heroine experiences a complex spectrum of emotions—love, jealousy, despair. She becomes the dramatic center of the action—the trial scene is one of the most powerful and challenging in the entire opera. And it's not just about singing; you must live the role. Only then can you truly transmit the character's emotions to the audience," the artist explained.

She added that during one of the duets, she became so absorbed in her character that she literally felt the intensity of Amneris's emotions. Such transformation, she believes, is what makes a performance vibrant and convincing.

Fidan Hajiyeva also expressed particular pleasure in performing alongside Yusif Eyvazov. Although they have known each other since their conservatory days, this was their first time appearing together on a major stage.

"Yusif Eyvazov is a true stage master—very open and warm-hearted. His energy is palpable on stage and transmits to his partners. I also want to highlight the professionalism of the entire creative team—the actors, musicians, directors, costume and set designers. It was a tremendous pleasure to work with such a team! The audience received us with genuine warmth, and it was truly felt. Sometimes performances can feel cold, but here, the support from the hall was incredible—a rare energy that inspires and gives artists the strength for creative expression. The atmosphere was absolutely amazing!" said Hajiyeva.

Looking ahead, she shared plans for the autumn: the third International Opera Festival bearing her name, celebrating her 30-year career in the opera theatre.

"The festival program will be very rich: over ten days, there will be concerts featuring invited artists from various countries, performances by young singers and my students, and several new staging concepts. One of the main goals of the festival is to support young performers, giving them the opportunity to perform on a major stage and showcase their talent. A special place will be given to one of my favorite productions, 'Carmen', which will be presented in a refreshed format: the classic staging will receive a modern visual treatment using artificial intelligence and new costumes. We also plan to shoot a documentary about my artistic journey. We're preparing many exciting projects, but won't reveal all the details yet. As the festival approaches, we will share more," Fidan Hajiyeva added.

The upcoming festival promises to be a vibrant cultural event, uniting the experience of seasoned artists with the energy of a new generation.