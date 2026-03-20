Eid prayers turn violent as Israeli forces storm al-Aqsa [VIDEO]
Israeli forces reportedly attacked Muslim worshippers attempting to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, AzerNEWS reports.
According to initial reports, the incident led to clashes, with multiple individuals said to have been injured as tensions escalated at the compound.
The developments come amid heightened unrest in Jerusalem, particularly during the sensitive holiday period, which often sees large gatherings of worshippers at the site.
Further details on the number of injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been officially confirmed.
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