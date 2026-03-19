NOC Athletes' Commission convenes first meeting of year [PHOTOS]

19 March 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Olympic Committee's (NOC) Athletes' Commission has convened its first meeting for 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting focused on reviewing reports on projects implemented over the past period and outlining the commission's future priorities.

Members of the commission also presented their proposals during the session. The Athletes' Commission aims to safeguard athletes' interests, protect their rights, and act as a bridge between athletes and the International Olympic Committee.

For the 2025–2028 term, Farida Azizova (taekwondo) serves as chair of the commission. The members include Leyla Aliyeva (judo), Irada Ashumova (shooting), Haji Aliyev (wrestling), Nazim Babayev (athletics), Rafig Huseynov (wrestling), Fatima Alkaramova (swimming), and Rasul Chunayev (wrestling).

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.